Francouz (lower body) remains without a timetable for his return to action, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Francouz has yet to play this season due to a lower-body injury and his return doesn't appear to be imminent. Philipp Grubauer will continue to serve as a workhorse in goal for the Avalanche until Francouz is ready to make his debut.
