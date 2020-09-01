Francouz (undisclosed) was deemed "unfit to play" in Monday's Game 5 showdown with Dallas, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Francouz was yanked after allowing five goals on 26 shots in the Game 4 loss but it didn't appear to be injury related. Michael Hutchinson will patrol the crease in Game 5 while Hunter Miska will serve as the backup.
