Francouz will be stationed between the pipes for Game 4 in Edmonton on Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The 32-year-old will start his third straight game but Darcy Kuemper (upper body) is expected to dress as the backup. Francouz is 3-0 this series with a terrific .932 save percentage. Win or lose, Kuemper will likely take over for Francouz in Colorado's next game.