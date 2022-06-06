Francouz will be stationed between the pipes for Game 4 in Edmonton on Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The 32-year-old will start his third straight game but Darcy Kuemper (upper body) is expected to dress as the backup. Francouz is 3-0 this series with a terrific .932 save percentage. Win or lose, Kuemper will likely take over for Francouz in Colorado's next game.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Delivers another win Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Back in net for Game 3•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Earns shutout in Game 2•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: In goal Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Earns win in relief of Kuemper•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Finishes off sweep•