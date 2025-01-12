Share Video

Link copied!

Wedgewood (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.

Wedgewood is slated to rejoin the Avs after missing five games with a lower-body injury. The veteran netminder figures to return to a backup role behind Mackenzie Blackwood. Since joining Colorado, Wedgewood is 4-2-0 with a .917 save percentage and 2.35 GAA across seven appearances.

More News