Wedgewood (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.
Wedgewood is slated to rejoin the Avs after missing five games with a lower-body injury. The veteran netminder figures to return to a backup role behind Mackenzie Blackwood. Since joining Colorado, Wedgewood is 4-2-0 with a .917 save percentage and 2.35 GAA across seven appearances.
