Wedgewood will defend the road crease in Sunday's clash against the Predators, per Conor McGahey of Altitude TV.

Wedgewood will look to turn the page after being handed his first regulation loss of the season in Tuesday's matchup in New Jersey. Overall, the 34-year-old netminder has a 1-1-1 record, a 2.65 GAA and a .912 save percentage across three appearances this season. While Mackenzie Blackwood has seen the majority of the opportunities between the pipes to open the season, Wedgewood has proven to be more than capable between the pipes for Colorado over the past two and a half seasons. He'll clash with the Predators on Sunday, who traded Wedgewood to Colorado early in the 2024-25 campaign. He's a strong fantasy option in all formats for Sunday's game.