Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Back in win column
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood made 30 saves in a 6-2 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
The Avs were sloppy in front of him, but Wedgewood held them in the game until they caught fire. He's back in the win column after going 0-1-1 in his previous two outings. Since the Olympic break, Wedgewood is 6-1-1 in eight starts with a sparkling .935 save percentage.
More News
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Looking to get back in win column•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Falls to Stars in shootout•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Pulled early Monday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Cruises to win•