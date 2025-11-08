Wedgewood was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports, indicating he will defend the road net against Edmonton on Saturday.

Wedgewood made 22 saves in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He has earned a record of 8-1-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 12 appearances this season. Edmonton is tied with the Lightning for 17th in the league with 3.07 goals per game this campaign.