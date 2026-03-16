Wedgewood will tend the twine at home versus the Penguins on Monday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Wedgewood is riding a five-game winning streak during which he is sporting a 1.26 GAA and .954 save percentage. The Ontario native has featured in four of the Avs' last six outings, seemingly relegating Mackenzie Blackwood to the No. 2 role. Looking ahead, Colorado will likely continue to ride the hot hand, so look for Wedgewood to hold onto the starting gig as long as he continues to perform.