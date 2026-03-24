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Wedgewood will start on the road against the Penguins on Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Wedgewood has followed up his five-game winning streak with back-to-back defeats. One of those losses came to Pittsburgh last week, as Wedgewood was pulled after allowing three goals on just five shots in a 7-2 defeat. Overall, it's been a solid campaign for the 33-year-old, who is 25-5-6 with a 2.19 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 38 outings. Wedgwood and Mackenzie Blackwood are seemingly still competing for the No. 1 netminding gig ahead of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as neither player has taken the reigns as the clear-cut starter.

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