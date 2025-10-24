Wedgewood allowed four goals on 11 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Wedgewood was pulled after the Hurricanes capitalized early and often. The 33-year-old avoided taking a result, as the Avalanche rallied to tie the game, forcing overtime before losing in a shootout, which went on Trent Miner's ledger. Wedgewood remains 5-0-2 with a 2.32 GAA and a .910 save percentage, but he's allowed four goals in each of his last two outings. Mackenzie Blackwood seems to be nearing a return, and that would likely see Wedgewood drop into at least a timeshare if not the backup role outright. The Avalanche have a pair of road games this weekend, facing the Bruins on Saturday and the Devils on Sunday.