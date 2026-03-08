default-cbs-image
Wedgewood will patrol the home crease against Minnesota on Sunday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Wedgewood has won his last three outings, including a relief appearance in Friday's 5-4 shootout victory over Dallas. He has a 23-4-5 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.20 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 34 games. Minnesota is tied for 10th in the league with 3.32 goals per game this campaign.

