Wedgewood made 35 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Friday.

Wedgewood had won eight consecutive games prior to Friday, and he remains without a regulation loss in nine (8-0-1). Overall, Wedgewood is 13-1-3 with a .920 save percentage and 2.08 GAA. He's given Mackenzie Blackwood the opportunity to effectively ease out of injury, and he's done it with flair. Wedgewood will continue to be a solid fantasy contributor. He's too good to not.