Wedgewood (back) will miss his second straight game Saturday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Wedgewood left Tuesday's game against Vancouver, after his back seized up and has not appeared in the lineup since then. Wedgewood is having a fabulous season, posting a 13-1-3 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 19 games this season. He could return as early as Sunday when the Avs are in Philadelphia.