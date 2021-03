Strome (concussion) scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

It was his first game back after missing 11 games while in NHL concussion protocol. Strome had been in a six-game point slump before his injury, so it's good that he got the monkey off his back fast upon his return. Strome has just nine points (five goals, four assists) in 20 games.