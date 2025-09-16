Brossoit (knee) will be unavailable for the start of training camp, and it's likely he will miss additional time, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday.

Brossoit missed the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign due to a knee issue. He has one more season left on his two-year, $6.6 million contract. If Brossoit remains on the shelf for the beginning of the 2025-26 season, Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom will handle the goaltending duties for the Blackhawks.