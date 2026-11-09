Brossoit will tend the home twine versus the Penguins on Sunday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Brossoit is working his way into a more prominent role for the Ducks, as he is receiving his fourth start in the last five games due to the struggles of Lukas Dostal and Ville Husso. Anaheim is currently carrying all three goaltenders on the NHL roster, so Dostal is the healthy scratch Sunday. As for the Penguins, they snapped their four-game losing streak with a 5-2 win in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Ducks were off Saturday, which gives them the rest advantage for this matchup.