Rinzel scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The second-period tally was Rinzel's first point of the season and the first goal of his NHL career. This was his 12th appearance, and he's quickly established himself as one of the Blackhawks' top blueliners. Through three outings this year, he's picked up a goal, five shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while skating with Alex Vlasic on the top pairing.