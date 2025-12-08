Rinzel was demoted to AHL Rockford on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Rinzel is currently stuck in a five-game point drought, during which he has generated a meager six shots on goal to go with five hits and two blocked shots. The move leaves the Blackhawks without a seventh defenseman, so it's possible the team will bring somebody else up from the minors ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Rangers. That move could be for Kevin Korchinski, who leads the IceHogs in blue-line production.