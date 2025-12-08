Blackhawks' Sam Rinzel: Sent to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rinzel was demoted to AHL Rockford on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Rinzel is currently stuck in a five-game point drought, during which he has generated a meager six shots on goal to go with five hits and two blocked shots. The move leaves the Blackhawks without a seventh defenseman, so it's possible the team will bring somebody else up from the minors ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Rangers. That move could be for Kevin Korchinski, who leads the IceHogs in blue-line production.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Sam Rinzel: Manages two assists in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Rinzel: Hands out helper•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Rinzel: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Rinzel: Adds power-play assist Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Rinzel: Earns first NHL assist•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Rinzel: Inks entry-level contract•