Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Won't join Jackets on trip

Atkinson (illness) will not join Columbus on their road trip, meaning he will not play Saturday against the Lightning or Monday against the Rangers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

That means the earliest Atkinson could return is Tuesday at home against the Predators. He had notched four goals on 34 shots in 11 games before missing the last two contests for the Jackets.

