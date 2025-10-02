Hunt was waived by the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Hunt's impending demotion to the minors comes as a bit of a surprise, considering there were reports he had secured his spot on the Opening Night roster. The move could still just be temporary, as the Jackets have until Oct. 9 to recall the blueliner from the minors. For now, Denton Mateychuk appears to have secured a spot on the roster ahead of Hunt.