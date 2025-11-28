Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Between pipes Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves will patrol the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Friday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Greaves will make his ninth start in the past 11 games, as he has taken over the No. 1 job in Columbus from Elvis Merzlikins. Greaves is 7-4-4 with a 2.74 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 15 starts this season. He will face the Penguins, who are generating 3.09 goals per game, tied for 13th in the NHL.
