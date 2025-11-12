Greaves stopped 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kraken.

Greaves played both halves of the Blue Jackets' back-to-back. He was torched for five goals on 24 shots Monday in Edmonton, but he fared much better against the Kraken's pedestrian offense, earning his first win in his last three starts. This was also his first instance of starting consecutive games this season. Greaves is up to 4-4-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .901 save percentage over nine starts. The 24-year-old has been fine for a middling team, but it's unlikely he'll fully pull ahead of Elvis Merzlikins in the competition for time in the crease. The Blue Jackets' next game is at home against the Oilers on Thursday.