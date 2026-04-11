Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves will defend the visiting goal in Montreal on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Greaves has been the Blue Jackets' No. 1 goaltender this season, posting a 25-27-9 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 52 games this season. The Canadiens are seventh in scoring, lighting the lamp 271 times in 2025-26.
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