Lucic signed a professional tryout agreement with St. Louis on Tuesday.

Lucic didn't play in the NHL last season after first taking an indefinite leave of absence during the 2023-24 season and then entering the NHL Player Assistance Program. The 37-year-old winger has since been reinstated by the league and will look to revive his NHL career. Over the course of 17 seasons, Lucic racked up 233 goals and 353 assists while also dishing out 3265 hits. If he makes the Blues, it figures to be in a bottom-six role that will lean into his physicality.