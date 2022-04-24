Thomas was credited with an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes to extend his point streak to 16 games.
Thomas entered overtime without a point in the contest. He was not initially rewarded with the secondary helper on Justin Faulk's game-winning goal despite taking the faceoff that led to Vladimir Tarasenko controlling the puck, but that was changed after the game. During the 16-game streak, Thomas has eight goals and 20 helpers, giving him 76 points through 69 appearances overall.
