Thomas was credited with an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes to extend his point streak to 16 games.

Thomas entered overtime without a point in the contest. He was not initially rewarded with the secondary helper on Justin Faulk's game-winning goal despite taking the faceoff that led to Vladimir Tarasenko controlling the puck, but that was changed after the game. During the 16-game streak, Thomas has eight goals and 20 helpers, giving him 76 points through 69 appearances overall.