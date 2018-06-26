Blues' Robert Thomas: Kept off ice for precautionary measure
Thomas (leg) didn't skate during Blues' prospect camp Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
The Blues don't seem too worried about Thomas, but they don't want to risk aggravating their top prospect's injury. Since top forwards John Tavares, Ilya Kovalchuk and Artemi Panarin showed no interest in St. Louis, it's very realistic that Thomas will be in a middle-six role right out of training camp. Thomas had an incredible season in the OHL, posting 24 goals and 75 points in 49 regular-season games before adding 32 points in 21 postseason contests. Still, he'll be just 19 years old when the season commences, so he has a lot to prove before his spot is secured.
