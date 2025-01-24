Thomas found the back of the net on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Thomas cut Vegas' lead to 3-2 late in the third period, but the Blues weren't able to pull off the comeback in the home-and-home set with Vegas. The 25-year-old's tally was his first in six games. The Ontario native is up to 12 goals, 24 helpers and a plus-3 rating through 37 appearances this season. He's producing at just under a point-per-game pace, but he only has one power-play goal in 2024-25 -- he had eight over 82 regular-season contests in 2023-24.