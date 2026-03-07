Thomas scored two goals on five shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Thomas remained with the Blues through the trade deadline, and for Friday's game, that proved to be critical. The 26-year-old put his team ahead 2-1 late in the second period and then secured the win with another goal 54 seconds into overtime. He has four goals and two assists over three games since he returned from a leg injury. The star center is at 15 goals, 39 points, 70 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 45 appearances this season. The Blues traded away a lot of leadership at the deadline, parting ways with Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk, but Thomas could help fill the void as a leader for the team moving forward.