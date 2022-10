Greiss was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports, indicating he will start Monday on the road against Winnipeg.

Greiss will make his season debut after Jordan Binnington played in the first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. He signed a one-year deal with the Blues in the summer after spending the previous two seasons with Detroit. Winnipeg has lost two straight games, scoring just three goals.