Bruins' Anders Bjork: Expected to miss time
Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed after Tuesday's loss to the Ducks that Bjork will miss some time with an upper-body injury, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
It's unclear how much time the rookie will be sidelined with what Haggerty suspects is a left arm or shoulder injury, but we'll assume that he'll miss Thursday's game against the Blues, at a minimum. With David Backes also having been forced out of Tuesday's contest, the Bruins have recalled Peter Cehlarik from from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.
