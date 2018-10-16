Coach Bruce Cassidy has been pleased with Bjork's play to open the current season, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

"He's worked to be in the lineup," Cassidy said of Bjork, who is bouncing back from a torn labrum in his left shoulder that required surgery this past February. "We didn't talk a lot about him in August. We weren't sure when he'd get in and he's kind of pushed himself in the lineup, it's that simple." While working on the Bruins' third line Saturday, Bjork recorded a goal and an assist (his first points of the season after three scoreless outings) in the team's 8-2 win over the Red Wings. The 22-year-old brings speed and puck skills to the table, but where Bjork has impressed Cassidy out of the gate is that "he's done a good job of being heavier on pucks." For now, the Bruins are a top-heavy offense, with the team's dominating first line on a roll. However, it's not hard to imagine the trio of David Backes, Bjork and either Ryan Donato or Danton Heinen generating a degree of secondary scoring on the Bruins' upcoming Western road trip.