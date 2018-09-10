Bruins' Daniel Winnik: Heading into camp on PTO
Winnik landed a professional tryout agreement with the Bruins, the club announced Monday.
Winnik logged 81 games for the Wild last season, in which he tallied six goals, 17 helpers and 82 shots, while averaging 13:34 of ice time. The veteran winger will likely have a hard time beating out youngsters Danton Heinen, Ryan Donato or Anders Bjork for a spot on the 23-man roster, but might be able to add a level of grit and physicality the team is otherwise missing in the bottom-six.
