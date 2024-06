Winnik announced his retirement from hockey Thursday.

Winnik spent the last six seasons with Geneva Servette of the Swiss League, scoring 91 goals and adding 143 assists in 273 games. Winnik played 10 seasons in the NHL before playing in Europe, amassing 82 goals and 251 points in 798 regular-season games for Phoenix, Colorado, San Jose, Anaheim, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Washington and Minnesota.