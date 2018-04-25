Wild's Daniel Winnik: Sneaky source of points

Winnik accumulated six goals and 17 assists for his second consecutive 20-plus-point campaign in 2017-18.

Winnik is a journeyman who will be able to hit the open market this summer. He's already been under contract by the Maple Leafs, Ducks, Avalanche, Coyotes and Wild through 11 years of NHL service time. He looked pretty good in his bottom-six role with Minnesota, but it remains to be seen which direction that club will head now that Chuck Fletcher is out as general manager.