Wild's Daniel Winnik: Gets 13th assist

Winnik had an assist (his 13th) and two blocks in Friday's win over Vancouver.

Winnik has just five points in his last 20 games. The defensive-minded forward could top his 25 points for last season as he has 19 points this season in 68 games. However, his value is on the forecheck.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories