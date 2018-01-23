Wild's Daniel Winnik: Sets up opening marker
Winnik notched the secondary assist on Zach Parise's goal in a 3-1 win over the Senators on Monday.
Points aren't going to happen often for Winnik, who's on the ice primarily to prevent goals. He might be helpful to the Wild's efforts with his ability as a checking forward, but his value to fantasy owners is virtually nonexistent.
