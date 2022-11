Forbort (finger) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Forbort had been out since Nov. 1 following surgery on his right middle finger. The Bruins waived Anton Stralman on Monday to clear up a roster spot. Forbort has posted one goal, two assists, eight shots on net, 18 blocks and 27 hits in 10 games this season.