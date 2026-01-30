Minten scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

It was the 21-year-old center's second three-point performance of the season, with the other coming Jan. 10 against the Rangers. Minten could be looking at a top-line assignment in the final couple games before the Olympic break -- Elias Lindholm (upper body) was already on the shelf Thursday, and Pavel Zacha (upper body) also left the contest early, leaving Boston very thin up the middle. Minten appears to be up to the task, however, and over his last 15 games he's broken out for eight goals and 16 points.