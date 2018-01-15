Bruins' Matt Beleskey: Breaks orbital bone
Beleskey took a puck to the face during a 3-2 defeat to AHL Bridgeport on Friday, and suffered a broken orbital bone from the incident Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
While this is awful luck for Beleskey who had been playing for AHL Providence since he was designated for assignment Dec. 15, he's not expected to be out for an extended period, and could return to the ice with a cage as early as Saturday. The 29-year-old has scored three goals in 10 games in the minors this season, and should be a popular option for a recall to Boston should injuries hit its forward core.
