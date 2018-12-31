Schlemko (undisclosed) remains at least a week away from a return, Jeff Miller of NHL.com reports.

The 31-year-old has two points in 18 games this season. He is still a week away (at least) from returning to game action and remains on injured reserve. Even when Schlemko makes his inevitable return, the veteran blueliner, apart from blocking shots, offers little fantasy value.

