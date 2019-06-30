Schlemko was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Sunday.

Schlemko was traded to the Flyers via Montreal in early February this season, and only played 18 games in the NHL last season. The veteran blueliner was set to make $2.1 million each of the next two seasons, so this news isn't surprising. He could get a shot with another team, but It's likely that Schlemko's time at the NHL level could be over.