Canadiens' David Schlemko: Skates Monday
Schlemko (knee) skated Monday along with a member of the Canadiens' training staff, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Schlemko skated for the first time since suffering a knee injury late in the preseason. He's still about two weeks away.
