Guhle scored a goal on two shots, added a shorthanded assist, doled out three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Guhle has earned all three of his points this season over his last three games. The defenseman is back in a top-four role after initially getting eased into the lineup following a groin surgery recovery that lingered into October. He's added nine shots on net, 15 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across six appearances on the year.