Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Deposits empty-netter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sabres in Game 2.
Suzuki's goal streak is up to three games, and he's added 10 shots on net and six hits in that span. The top-line center is up to eight points, 17 shots, 20 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across nine playoff outings. Suzuki will continue to be a key part of the Canadiens' offense as the series shifts to Montreal for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.
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