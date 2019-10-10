Suzuki recorded a power-play assist and one shot on goal over 12:29 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Suzuki recorded his first NHL point in his third game of the season. For the second straight contest, the 20-year-old started the game on the second line before finishing on the fourth line. After the first period, he was replaced by Jordan Weal. His ice time Wednesday was his lowest in the three games played thus far. Despite the in-game demotion, Suzuki remained on one of Montreal's power-play units.