Suzuki scored a goal on two shots over 18:59 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Suzuki tipped in a Cole Caufield shot for Montreal's final goal. After going goal-less over the first six games of the season, Suzuki has hit the back of the net three times in the last five games. The Canadiens' captain and top-line center has nine points and 29 SOG over 11 games.