Mete garnered an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.

This wasn't a passing play, as Mete's shot on rookie netminder Sam Montembeault was sent back only for Phillip Danault to collect the greasy goal with a rebound at the doorstep. Either way, it counts as an apple on the scoresheet for Mete, who now has 12 of those to make up for his goose egg on the season ledger in the scoring department (60 shots).