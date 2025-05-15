Lindgren is dealing with a personal matter which could sideline him for Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

With Lindgren in doubt, the Caps promoted Clay Stevenson from AHL Hershey to potentially serve as the backup to Logan Thompson in Game 5. The 31-year-old Lindgren was on the ice for the morning skate and could still dress in Thursday's game. Regardless of who backs up, Thompson will get the starting nod, making fantasy value for the others minimal.