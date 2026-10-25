Lindgren stopped 18 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Lindgren has won his last two outings, though those have been his two worst games of the season so far from a puck-stopping perspective. He's gone 2-1-0 with nine goals allowed on 79 shots. Lindgren would see No. 1 duties if Logan Thompson's lower-body injury keeps him out any longer, though Thompson is eligible to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Flyers. That's the first half of a back-to-back, so Lindgren should be getting at least one more start in the very near future.