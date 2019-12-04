Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Snags helper in win
Orlov collected an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Orlov now has three points in his last three games. The Russian blueliner is at 11 points, 46 hits, 36 blocked shots and 39 shots on goal in 29 games this season. Orlov's non-scoring production could make him useful to fantasy owners in formats that reward physicality. He's finished between 29 and 33 points in each of the last four seasons, so he's not a liability on offense.
